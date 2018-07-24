MUST-SEE: Shohei Ohtani obliterates his eighth homer to dead center
Shohei Ohtani has been dominate against right handed pitching all season and he continued the trend Monday, sending his eighth homer of the year-- all at the Big A-- soaring into center
