Andrelton Simmons channels soccer roots with Tottenham Hotspur
Footwork is the key to success for any soccer player and translates incredibly well to baseball. After growing up a massive soccer fan, Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons had the opportunity to spend time with Tottenham Hotspur F.C. ahead of their match in LA
ALEX: In case you haven't heard, Andrelton Simmons loves soccer. He not only played growing up, but he was also a fan. And this offseason, he developed a close relationship with the Tottenham Hotspurs from the English Premier team.
In this offseason, he actually went to England and watched them play at Wembley Stadium, pictured here with Ledley King, the Spurs former captain, who threw out the first pitch today.
Now, the Spurs are in town playing in the International Champions Cup this weekend, and Simba went to their practice this morning at LMU before the game and returned the favor and took Ledley in the cages after.
Talking to Simba, he said, soccer's always been such a big part of his life that it actually helped him with baseball.
ANNOUNCER: Yeah, if you can tell, for me, anybody, any infielder that plays the game of baseball plays soccer. It's all working that footwork. And you can see that throughout the course of the game. Andrelton Simmons, always that quick, first step, always in position to make plays, because he played soccer.
