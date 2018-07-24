Shohei Ohtani is a making a strong case for American League Rookie of the Year honors
Despite not pitching since June 6, Shohei Ohtani has been a major factor at the plate for the Angels and Tim Salmon feels he has made himself a valid candidate for AL Rookie of the Year
