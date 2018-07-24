Andrew Heaney describes his approach that seemingly always foils the Houston Astros
Video Details
Andrew Heaney picked up the W Sunday after throwing six innings of one run ball against the World Champs and he described what makes him so effective against one of the best lineups in the majors
