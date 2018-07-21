Recap: Astros 3, Angels 1 (7/20)
Video Details
The Angels fell to .500 after pulling together just two hits against the Astros on Friday and manager Mike Scioscia explains the hitting against left-handed pitchers needs to improve from his club
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices