Ever want to be Mike Trout? Step inside fan fest at the MLB All-Star Game
Video Details
- AL
- AL West
- FOX Sports West
- FOX Sports West - Angels
- FOX Sports West - Angels Weekly
- Los Angeles Angels
- Mike Trout
- MLB
- MLB All-Star Game
-
Fans were able to play like pros at the 2018 ASG Fan Fest experience
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices