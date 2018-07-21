[MUSIC PLAYING] JO ADELL: This is my first time in DC, and it's been pretty awesome. I got to tour the city yesterday, and it was pretty sweet. You know, it's awesome to be around a lot of these guys that I know, am familiar with. And really just come together and celebrate the year. Uh oh. Oh!

[CRACK OF THE BAT]

- All right I was almost RIP.

[CRACK OF THE BAT]

ANNOUNCER 1: Jo Adell sends this one to right center field. It will not be caught. Up against the wall. Adell digging for two, and he'll stop there.

ANNOUNCER 2: He runs like Devon White. Those wrong gaping strides. Doesn't look like he's going. Before you know it, he's already at second base.

- I definitely spend time with my family tonight. I haven't seen them in awhile. We haven't all been together since February. So really looking forward to spending time with them.

- It's absolutely awesome. I'm so proud of him. I don't know what to say. I just hope he plays well, and we'll see what happens.

- Jordan always has been that kid who takes it day by day. Doesn't let a lot bother him, doesn't let a lot get under his skin. So to watch him evolve from high school to how he is ascending now, it's pretty doggone-- it's mind boggling.

I'm proud that he is a kiddo, and he's still a kid who can let things repel, and start over next day. Because baseball is a game of failure. And he doesn't take a lot to heart. He just keeps working, and I'm appreciative of that work ethic.

- Jo is the best person that I know. And yes, he is extremely talented, but he works harder than anybody I've ever met. So I'm not surprised that he is where he is now, and I'm excited to see how much further he's going to go. And it has inspired me as a person, and in my work career, and what I'm doing, to work hard. Because it clearly takes you places.

SCOTT ADELL: I talk to Jo every day. We text multiple times a day, and we basically just tell him to be patient. Don't rush it. And just play his game, be who he is, and just play hard. And we'll see what happens.

- I'm going to continue to make good decisions, and play the game the way it's supposed to be played, and that goes from coming up to bat. You know, say I have two outs, whatever, down by a couple of runs. You know, knowing a home run is not going to win it.

But I just need to get on. Doing those type of things, and that's what I've done since the beginning of the year, is really taking an approach of what's the most effective way to get runs on the board, and that's what we're all about in our organization.