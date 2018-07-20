[MUSIC PLAYING] - You got 24 hours in DC, would you rather visit the Washington Monument or the Lincoln Memorial?

- Washington Monument.

- Probably the Lincoln Memorial.

- OK.

- Oh, Washington Monument.

- Lincoln Memorial.

- Lincoln Memorial.

- I've seen them both and it's 50-50. I'm happy seeing them both.

- Would you rather go on a hunt for Ovechkin and the Stanley Cup or hang out with pandas at the National Zoo?

- Hang out with pandas.

- Probably pandas at the National Zoo.

- Everyone's choosing pandas.

- I have my family here, so they'd like that more.

- Ovechkin and the cup.

- Nice, OK.

- Probably Ovechkin.

- Ovechkin.

- I saw him enough on Twitter and Instagram, so I think I'll go see the pandas.

- Go on a search for Ovechkin and the Stanley Cup. That guy looks like he is a good time.

- Would you rather take a selfie with the Joan of Arc statue or the Albert Einstein statue?

- I'm not a selfie guy, but you can't go wrong with Einstein.

- Ooh, Joan of Arc.

- Einstein.

- Albert Einstein.

- Whew, Einstein for sure.

- Einstein?

- Yeah.

- OK. Would you rather get lost in the Library of Congress or jump in the Potomac River?

- Go in to the Potomac.

- OK.

- Library Congress, I guess.

- Nice.

- Jump in the Potomac River.

- I love a good book, so I'd rather get lost in the library.

- Probably get lost.

- Library of Congress.

- I'd jump in the river.

- You can bring back George Washington or Abraham Lincoln and have a catch for a day, who would you pick?

- Abraham Lincoln, big target.

- There you go.

- George Washington.

- George.

- George? Cool.

- George Washington.

- Lincoln.

- Lincoln? That was a quick one.

- Yeah, Lincoln.

- OK.

- Ha, ha, George Washington.

