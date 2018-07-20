Angels Weekly QOTW: THIS or THAT edition with Mike Trout and other All-Stars in D.C.
[MUSIC PLAYING] - You got 24 hours in DC, would you rather visit the Washington Monument or the Lincoln Memorial?
- Washington Monument.
- Probably the Lincoln Memorial.
- OK.
- Oh, Washington Monument.
- Lincoln Memorial.
- Lincoln Memorial.
- I've seen them both and it's 50-50. I'm happy seeing them both.
- Would you rather go on a hunt for Ovechkin and the Stanley Cup or hang out with pandas at the National Zoo?
- Hang out with pandas.
- Probably pandas at the National Zoo.
- Everyone's choosing pandas.
- I have my family here, so they'd like that more.
- Ovechkin and the cup.
- Nice, OK.
- Probably Ovechkin.
- Ovechkin.
- I saw him enough on Twitter and Instagram, so I think I'll go see the pandas.
- Go on a search for Ovechkin and the Stanley Cup. That guy looks like he is a good time.
- Would you rather take a selfie with the Joan of Arc statue or the Albert Einstein statue?
- I'm not a selfie guy, but you can't go wrong with Einstein.
- Ooh, Joan of Arc.
- Einstein.
- Albert Einstein.
- Whew, Einstein for sure.
- Einstein?
- Yeah.
- OK. Would you rather get lost in the Library of Congress or jump in the Potomac River?
- Go in to the Potomac.
- OK.
- Library Congress, I guess.
- Nice.
- Jump in the Potomac River.
- I love a good book, so I'd rather get lost in the library.
- Probably get lost.
- Library of Congress.
- I'd jump in the river.
- You can bring back George Washington or Abraham Lincoln and have a catch for a day, who would you pick?
- Abraham Lincoln, big target.
- There you go.
- George Washington.
- George.
- George? Cool.
- George Washington.
- Lincoln.
- Lincoln? That was a quick one.
- Yeah, Lincoln.
- OK.
- Ha, ha, George Washington.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
