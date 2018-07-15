Angels top prospect Jo Adell takes the field for All-Star Futures Game
Video Details
Jo Adell has been carving up minor league pitching so far this season and rightfully earned a spot playing for Team USA in the All-Star Futures Game
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices