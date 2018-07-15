- --and it's going to be tough. I mentioned Clayton Kershaw. But Mark, you struggled, injuries, right? You get to a certain point, you're dominant in this league, and then you've got to battle. Is that where we are with Kershaw at this point in his career?

- Yeah. When do you think about his bat as MPH down, velocity on his fastball down. But still you talk about a pitcher. And he didn't necessarily throw upper 90s to begin with. He needed that velocity on his fastball to set up his curveball and his slider and his change up.

But he is an excellent fielder, completely shuts down the opponent's running game. So he does everything well and he's getting better and stronger at this moment. So for the Dodgers, where they're at in their standings, they've got to feel real good because Kershaw's getting close to what he was in the past.

- And the key is, as he mentioned, he was a pitcher even when he threw harder. And that's one thing that, you know, go back [INAUDIBLE] when he went through adjust on losing 95, 97 saying, I need to relearn how to pitch. It is not the case with Clayton Kershaw. He works extremely hard to be a student of the game, adjusting to what he sees on video, work with all those catchers, and pitching not just throwing the baseball.