Recap: Dodgers 3, Angels 2 (7/13)
Video Details
- AL
- AL West
- FOX Sports West
- FOX Sports West - Angels
- FOX Sports West - Freeway Series
- Los Angeles Angels
- MLB
-
The Angels let a 2-1 lead slip away from them in the 7th and manager Mike Scioscia explained what went wrong and what he saw from his pitchers
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices