Friendly on the Freeway: Andrelton Simmons and Kenley Jansen go back to childhood
With all the rivalry talk between the Angels and Dodgers, some friendships have to be put on hold. Andrelton Simmons and Kenley Jansen, squaring off this weekend, have known each other for decades
