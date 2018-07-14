Albert Pujols powered through weeks of pain before DL stint
Video Details
Albert Pujols hit two home runs Thursday, but was placed on the DL Friday withleft knee inflammation, but Jose Mota explains it's been a lingering issue
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices