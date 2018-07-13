Japanese reporters strive to find unique ways to cover Shohei Ohtani
Video Details
Since coming to America, Shohei Ohtani has been garnering attention across the states, but reporters from his home country of Japan still find ways to bring the news back to his original fans
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices