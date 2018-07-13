Albert Pujols’ son AJ follows in dad’s footsteps hosting inspirational golf tournament
Video Details
- AL
- AL West
- Albert Pujols
- FOX Sports West
- FOX Sports West - Angels
- FOX Sports West - Angels Weekly
- Los Angeles Angels
- MLB
-
AJ Pujols has a lot of admiration for his father, Albert, and to show that he organized his own golf event to benefit kids with Downs Syndrome
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices