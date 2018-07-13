David Fletcher cranks his first-career home run to tie things up
Video Details
David Fletcher has been a tremendous addition for the Angels on both sides since being called up and he finally let one sail for his first-career long ball Thursday
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices