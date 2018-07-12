Jaime Barria is looking to find his groove on the mound
Video Details
Jaime Barria came into the league as a dominate 21-year-old force, but he has slowed down his production as of late and Victor Rojas and Mark Gubicza explain why
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices