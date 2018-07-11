[CRACK OF THE BAT] ANNOUNCER 1: 3-2, back up the middle off the mound, Kinsler's got it, ball from his knees, got Cruz for the out. What to play by Ian Kinsler on a ball that looked like it was destined to go into center field for a base hit.

ANNOUNCER 2: imagine they might take a look at that too, as far as the throw over to first base. Did Albert keep his foot on the base? But Kinsler, that's an unbelievable play. Former Gold Glove winner.

[DIGITAL EFFECT]

[CRACK OF THE BAT]

Off the mound by Richards and the diving catch by Kinsler. One hop throw. Able to keep that foot on there, even though they checked it. But what a play by Kinsler.

ANNOUNCER 1: Give an assist to the mound. It slowed it up, because that ball was scorched.