David Fletcher uses dynamic speed to score winning run over Dodgers
Video Details
David Fletcher entered the game as a pinch hitter late in the game and came through in the clutchest of ways with the game winning run
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices