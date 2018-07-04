ANNOUNCER 1: --and got the catcher's interference. And Luis shoots one down the left field line.

ANNOUNCER 2: What a good swing that was.

ANNOUNCER 1: This will allow Ohtani to come all the way, I would imagine. Easily rounding third. 1-nothing Angels. A double by Luis Valbuena.

ANNOUNCER 2: Good to see those strides going around the bases for Ohtani. But an even better, swing and approach for Luis Valbuena. He saw that pitch away, didn't try to pull it. Hits that ball hard to left field.

It drives in the run all the way from first base. Shohei Ohtani scores after getting to the first base on a catcher's interference. Off speed, didn't try to pull it. Stayed back on that one well.

Good swing for Valbuena. His ninth-- make that his seventh double of the season, 29th RBI.

[CHEERING]

ANNOUNCER 1: Man in scoring position for Martín Maldonado.