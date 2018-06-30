Andrelton Simmons is getting robbed if not voted an All-Star
Shortstop Andrelton Simmons is statistically one of the top players at his position and from the eyeball test he ranks even higher. Why isn't he going to be an all-star? The guys discuss.
