Mike Trout details his return to the outfield, jokes about passing Scioscia on hits list
Video Details
Mike Trout had been rehabing a sprained index finger keeping him at DH for the last nine games, but he was able to return to the outfield Friday. After the game, he discussed how it felt to be back out in center and joked about passing his manager Mike Scioscia on the all-time hits list
