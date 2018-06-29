Andrelton Simmons skies homer for Angels first lead over Red Sox all season
Andrelton Simmons followed up his 3-hit game Wednesday with a moon shot to left to give the Angels an early lead
ANNOUNCER 1: Out to deep left field, Benintendi is not going to catch this one, that is gone. Big fly for Andrelton Simmons, fifth of the season, Angel's lead it 1-0.
ANNOUNCER 2: We talked about Andrelton Simmons in the opening today. Three hits last night, .412 career hitter this ballpark coming into the game. Now a home run, fifth of the season. It's our top tier play, brought to you by Arco. Breaking ball, he stayed back on it. He tried to backdoor that curveball. Even though the front hips open up a bit, he kept the bat back. And then lined it well out to left field here, for a home run. Solo shot, Halos with the lead.
