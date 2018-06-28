Zack Cozart will undergo surgery to repair torn labrum, likely out for season
Just when things were starting to look up for Zack Cozart, some lingering discomfort forced him to get a second opinion on his injury and it was recommended for him to undergo potential season-ending surgery
