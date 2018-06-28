Martin Maldonado sends 4th home run soaring
Video Details
Martin Maldonado said enough is enough with the Angels struggles against the Red Sox and blasted a long home run into the Green Monster seats
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices