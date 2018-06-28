[CRACK OF BAT] COMMENTATOR 1: Kinsler pulls one out to left field. This has got a chance to get out of here, and it does. Big fly for Ian Kinsler. Jump on that first pitch. His 11th of the season. It's 6-1, Boston.

[CROWD SUBDUED]

COMMENTATOR 2: Angel fan made the play. First career home run against Porcello. We talked about 11-for-22.

[ANNOUNCER IN BACKGROUND]

Now it's time for a crooked smile. A smile on the face. You have to get this catch and that home run ball. But Ian Kinsler. Fast ball. Or that changeup, actually. 86 miles an hour changeup ran at the heart of the plate.

Over the Green Monster. And held onto.