Ohtani. Now GM Billy Eppler went on Major League Baseball Radio today, and he was asked about Ohtani. And he said, no matter what happens with the evaluation tomorrow on the stem cell PRP injection to that elbow, he expects Sho will hit a DH no matter what. Mark, the reason why they waited is they wanted to give him the opportunity to pitch. What do you make of what Billy had to say about Ohtani?

- Well, Patrick and Jose, I think that's great news when you think about it. At the very least, he's going to be back in the lineup. But he's one of the most important hitters when you think about deep in the lineup for the Angels one through nine. When he was in there, the energy he brought, as far as driving the baseball, hit the ball out of the ballpark, and all of a sudden you have balance between the right-handed batters and left-handed batters. Now if he's able to pitch at some point during the season, that would be a huge bonus when you think about how good he's been on the mound-- 4 and 1 with a 3.10 ERA.

- Oh that is great news when you consider what the Angels are going through right now offensively. What he brings, you know, the environment of the ballpark. And, you know, contending, it's about winning. Giving Mike Scioscia more options is going to throw another wrench as to how to utilize Ohtani with Albert Pujoles and Valbuena and all that kind of stuff. But it would be a nice problem to deal with if he comes back and he is productive as he was the first month of the season.

- Yeah. Tomorrow, of course, the pre-game show. We'll give you the news on the evaluation officially. Jose, Zack Cozart.