ANNOUNCER 1: --can play. That's out toward left field. Hit very well. If it's fair, it might be gone. And that is gone. A home run for Chris Young. The Angels get on the board. The first hit allowed by Price. It is 5-1 Boston.

ANNOUNCER 2: Said he was due. And he got that big hit. It's one for 14 coming in at bat for Chris Young. But it's worthy of a top tier play. Brought to you by Arco. A curve ball stayed back to it well, and hooks it right over that green monster for his sixth home run, 12th RBI.