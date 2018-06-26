Tyler Skaggs on potential All-Star selection: ‘It would mean everything’
Tyler Skaggs picked up the loss in a one-run seven inning effort Monday, but continued his excellent pitching overall. He described what it would mean for him to make the All-Star game and his first experience in Boston
