Doc Rivers talks the draft process and how this year’s picks will help out the Clippers
- ACC
- ACC
- CBK
- FOX Sports San Diego
- FOX Sports West
- FOX Sports West - Clippers
- Jerome Robinson
- Los Angeles Clippers
- NBA
- Pacific
- SEC
- SEC
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- West
- West
-
Head coach of the LA Clippers, Doc Rivers, discusses the process of drafting this year and how Jerome Robinson and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will impact the Clippers this year
