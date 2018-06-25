Lawrence Frank: Shai, Jerome were top two targets coming into NBA Draft
Lawrence Frank: Shai, Jerome were top two targets coming into NBA Draft
- Shai and Jerome were our top two targets coming into the draft. And we feel very, very fortunate that they're sitting together here today.
We're thrilled to have two players that possess the Clipper characteristics of what we expect from all Clipper players in Shai and Jerome.
These two will further enhance our culture of excellence, accountability, and development. Both are extremely hard workers, who are going to get in the gym and get better every single day.
