[CHEERING] ANNOUNCER 1: Here comes the 1-0. And that's out toward left field. Hernández going back. And that is going to be over his head. Pujols, Simmons score. Calhoun being waved around. No throw to the plate. We are tied at 6. Martín Maldonado, a bases clearing double.

ANNOUNCER 2: You just mentioned, the outfield playing in. He doubles over their head. Coming into the game 10th best with runners in scoring position for Maldonado. Comes through again with a runner in scoring position, scoring all three. So two errors and a walk in this inning. And now you look up, it's a tie ballgame.

Got that fastball. And he drives it over Hernández' head. Stays in the yard. Fortunate enough, didn't bounce over the wall. As Kole Calhoun read that one. He is going around quickly, picking up Dino Ebel. No hesitation, sending him home. Tie ballgame.