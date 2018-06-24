Defense is the best offense: Angels turn three double plays vs. Blue Jays
They says the best offense is a good defense and the Angels did everything possible to make that mantra come true by turning three double plays on Saturday
ANNOUNCER: Ground ball to second. Fletcher starts it, Simmons ends it. Double play, and the third is in the books.
ANNOUNCER: 2-2.
ANNOUNCER: Well--
ANNOUNCER: Two for the price of one again.
ANNOUNCER: What do you know? And what's he give to him? An offspeed pitch.
ANNOUNCER: Yes.
ANNOUNCER: What were we saying?
Kevin Pillar doubled in the fourth inning.
ANNOUNCER: 1 for 2 tonight.
ANNOUNCER: Bounces this one over third. Valbuena's got it. Handcuffed him a little bit, quick turn by Fletcher. Fernandez keeps the foot on the base. Two down.
ANNOUNCER: That was a quick turn by Fletcher.
