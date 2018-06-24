ANNOUNCER: Ground ball to second. Fletcher starts it, Simmons ends it. Double play, and the third is in the books.

ANNOUNCER: 2-2.

ANNOUNCER: Well--

ANNOUNCER: Two for the price of one again.

ANNOUNCER: What do you know? And what's he give to him? An offspeed pitch.

ANNOUNCER: Yes.

ANNOUNCER: What were we saying?

Kevin Pillar doubled in the fourth inning.

ANNOUNCER: 1 for 2 tonight.

ANNOUNCER: Bounces this one over third. Valbuena's got it. Handcuffed him a little bit, quick turn by Fletcher. Fernandez keeps the foot on the base. Two down.

ANNOUNCER: That was a quick turn by Fletcher.