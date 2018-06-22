TAYLOR FELIX: Hey everyone, I'm Taylor Felix.

CARRLYN BATHE: And I'm Carrlyn Bathe and these are your top tier trends presented by Arco.

- Ah!

- I love you. I love you. I love you!

- Oh! Ah!

- Ah!

NARRATOR: The Grinch hated Christmas.

BUDDY: Santa! Oh my god! I know him!

- And those are your Top Tier Trends presented by Arco. The official fuel of Fox Sports West, which also happens to power Santa's sleigh.

- Merry Christmas!