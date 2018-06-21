- Rachel Bonnetta from Fox Soccer is living in a dream all the way over in Russia. You don't just send her over there with her iPhone and not get any updates. Rachel, what do you have for us today?

- Hello from Red Square in Moscow. This is my view every single day. Can you believe that? This is our amazing set. Look it's so pretty. So fancy. There's gold on the walls.

We are getting ready to go live. I have a Twitter show. It's called FIFA World Cup Now. It's on every single night at 7:00 PM Eastern. We're going to give you previews. We're going to give you recaps, all that stuff. So come and hang out.

But first things first, let's talk about this World Cup, OK? Because [POOF] it has been absolutely so wild so far. Lots of upsets. Lots of incredible performances by these amazing athletes that we are seeing.

Coming into this World Cup, one big argument that every single soccer player has had at least one time in their life is who is better, Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? And I think-- I don't want to freak anyone out. But I think that that conversation has ended today. I'm just kidding. That conversation will go on for millions and millions of years.

But let me just draw the line here. Cristiano Ronaldo, he's got four goals so far. He scored a hat trick in his first. And they just beat Morocco. Lionel Messi, on the other hand, has zero goals. And they just got stomped on by Croatia, 3-0. I don't even know if they're going to making it out of the group guys.

I didn't see that coming. I'm basically tearing my bracket in half now. So it's wild. That is definitely the biggest storyline besides Russia being beautiful and amazing. And all their fans being incredible.

But definitely keep on coming back here. I'm going to send these videos some more to keep you guys updated with the World Cup. And come check out my show on Twitter, FIFA World Cup Now. Bye. I miss you guys. See you.

