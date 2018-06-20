ANNOUNCER 1: This is-- this is just awesome, being here at this games. Look at that.

ANNOUNCER 2: Out to left-center field. Maldonado will score as will Fletcher. Heading to third is Kinsler. And the Angels have taken a 3-2 lead here in the fifth. Ball gets away! Here comes Ian. He will score. And the Angels make it 4 to 2.

ANNOUNCER 3: That's Angels baseball right there.

ANNOUNCER 1: That's awesome.

[CHEERING, MUSIC PLAYING]

ANNOUNCER 3: Right on cue. I saw that smile on your face soon as Trout hit that baseball, it's exactly what you envision yourself doing down the road, put yourself in those situations with the bases loaded. You want to be the man up there.

ANNOUNCER 1: Right. You always want to be that big-time player, you're going to come through in those situations.

ANNOUNCER 3: By the way, this kid's pretty good, don't you think, Mike Trout?

ANNOUNCER 1: I think he's ridiculous.

ANNOUNCER 2: He's got a pretty good chance of sticking around.

ANNOUNCER 1: Oh, for sure.

[LAUGHTER]

There will be an error charged on the play, just haven't heard who. Trout gets credited with two RBIs, his 48--