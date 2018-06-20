Newly signed Angels Jordyn Adams and Jeremiah Jackson relive draft experience
Video Details
Jordyn Adams and Jeremiah Jackson were selected with the Angels top two picks in this year's draft and they are both officially signed now.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices