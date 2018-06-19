Angels foil sac squeeze attempt with terrific play at the plate
Leading 6-2 in the 6th, the Diamondbacks tried to catch the Angels sleeping with a sacrifice squeeze, but Blake Anderson was ready and made a great play to get the runner at the plate
ANNOUNCER: Bunt. Anderson gloves it, feeds Maldonado, and they got him. That's not an easy play because the ball bouncing up so high off the plate.
COLOR COMMENTATOR: Nice play by Anderson. Definitely had to be aware of that potential for that safety squeeze. Perfect feed. Question was, was there a path to the plate before the baseball was thrown? And there was, then the tag applied.
