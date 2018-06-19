MUST WATCH: Justin Upton and Albert Pujols hit back-to-back home runs
- AL
- AL West
- Albert Pujols
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- FOX Sports West
- FOX Sports West - Angels
- Justin Upton
- Los Angeles Angels
- MLB
- NL
- NL West
Justin Upton and Albert Pujols hit back to back home runs against the Diamondbacks. The home runs mark the first time the Angels have hit back to back home runs this season.
