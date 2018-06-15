Angels Weekly Down On The Farm: Pitcher Griffin Canning
Jose Mota takes a look at the Angels second draft pick from last season’s draft, Griffin Canning. Since 2017, Canning has had a hot start to his young career and has been pitching well for the Mobile Baybears in Double-A.
