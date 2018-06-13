Mike Trout hits his 22nd home run of the year, putting him in third place for the Angels all-time home runs list
Video Details
Mike Trout drills his 23rd home run of the year and captures sole possession of third place on the all-time Angels home run list.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices