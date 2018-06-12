Albert Pujols rips one of the fastest home runs you’ll ever see
Video Details
Albert Pujols hit the double digit home run mark Monday with a line drive homer that left the field in record time
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices