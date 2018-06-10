An emotional Albert Pujols shares what it means to tie Stan Musial on RBI list
Albert Pujols grew up within the Cardinal organization and was very close with legend Stan Musial. On Saturday, Pujols tied Musial with 1951 career RBIs
