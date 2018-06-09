WATCH: Ian Kinsler goes yard in third-straight game
Ian Kinsler wouldn't let a four-hour rain delay slow down his production at the plate as he blasted a solo shot in the third to get the Angels on the board
GOOBY: Close or nothing. It was double the ones that pullover top. [INAUDIBLE]
ANNOUNCER: out to deep left field. Going back on it is Rosario. At the wall, gone. Ian Kinsler's done it again. Big fly makes it 1-0.
He was fooled on that pitch, Gooby.
GOOBY: He's been strong through the baseball. Now, it's three career home runs.
Against Gibson for Ian Kinsler. It's our top tier player, brought to you by Arco. Break a ball out in front, but he kept the bat back enough and still drives that one out. Hips opened up, but he kept the bat back. And one-handed, that went out. That's how strong Ian Kinsler is.
