Angels broadcasters reveal their World Cup nationalities
Video Details
With The World's Largest Sporting Event right around the corner, the Angels broadcasters took a test to find out where they're from and who they should root for in the World Cup
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices