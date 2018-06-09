Ian Kinsler pinpoints the moment he regained his confidence at the plate
Video Details
Ian Kinsler put the Angels ahead with a two-run homer in the 7th and after the game he talked about finding his swing and overcoming the injuries the Halos are experiencing
