ANNOUNCER: He defected from Cuba in 2015. And it took him a while to get signed. Ultimately, the Dodgers signed him to a $200,000 deal. It seemed like a very good deal.

He spent time in the minor leagues last year-- Double-A, Triple-A. Hit .306. 16 home runs. 65 runs batted in.

He'll pick up his first big league knock, a base hit to right-center field. Cozart will turn and head to third. The throw is off-line. And Jose Miguel Fernandez with his first big league hit.

ANNOUNCER: Boy, you're looking for something to really pick up a team, that's exactly what you got there from Fernandez's first at bat in the big leagues. Picks up a hit. Keep that baseball. What a smile on his face.

[ANNOUNCER IN BACKGROUND]

ANNOUNCER: You think about his numbers versus right-handed pitching-- .365. Continues on. First at bat, base hit for Fernandez.

ANNOUNCER: We saw it a lot in spring training. He hit everything hard.

ANNOUNCER: He was having a monster season at Salt Lake.

ANNOUNCER: That is so cool. What a great story he is.

[WHOOSHING SOUND]