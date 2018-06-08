Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven previews Angels vs. Twins series
Heading into a new series, who better to preview what the Angels will see than a Hall of Famer? Victor Rojas chats with Twins analyst Bert Blyleven about what Minnesota brings to the table and some of the franchise's stars
