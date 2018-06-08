Angels face a variety of questions replacing Shohei Ohtani’s roster spot
Video Details
Shohei Ohtani was placed on the 10-day DL for a grade 2 UCL sprain Friday and Jose Mota, Mark Gubicza, Billy Eppler and Mike Scioscia explain what the Angels next move is
