Angels Weekly: Sights and sounds from Pujols 3K celebration
The Angels hosted a ceremony in honor of Albert Pujols hitting the career milestone of 3,000 hits. Pujols achieved the milestone off a single against the Mariners. Mike Trout talked about how important it is to have a mentor and teammate like Pujols by his side.
